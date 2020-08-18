Jason Wright becoming the Washington Football Team’s president is historic.
Wright calls into the Russ Parr Morning Show to discuss how he feels becoming the youngest and the first Black NFL president in the league’s history.
Some have come out to cast doubt in the team’s selection but Wright ensures people that despite what people may think, he’s the most qualified for the role.
Check out the full interview above!
Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!
CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE RUSS PARR SHOW LIVE FROM 6AM – 10AM EST
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
Jason Wright Talks Becoming The NFL’s First Black Team President was originally published on blackamericaweb.com