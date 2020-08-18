MC Lyte Files For Divorce From Husband After 3 Years Of Marriage

MC Lyte is ending her marriage of three years, according to TMZ.

On Monday the relatively private entertainer and groundbreaking rapper filed for divorce in Los Angeles from Marine Corps veteran and entrepreneur John Wyche. In the filing, Lyte cites “irreconcilable differences.”

Lyte, 49, whose real name is Lana Michelle Moorer, also holds the historic record of being the first woman to be nominated in the Grammy category for best solo rap performance. She married Lyche in August 2017 in Montego Bay, Jamaica, surrounded by their closest family and friends.

The two formerly met on Match.com and began their relationship journey soon after. Wyche said that he had no idea who he was dating until he was encouraged to google her by his friends.

In May 2017 the two celebrated their engagement and looked forward to their life together. Lyte explained how she let down her walls after living as a single woman for years in a May 2017 interview with Essence.

“My biggest thing with dating was the ability to be vulnerable,” Lyte said. “With [John] I can totally just let go and be myself.

Looking back at their wedding day, it of course would be hard to assume that their love story would end almost three years to the date.

“It was so beautiful and a fairytale,” Lyte said in an interview with Essence after her wedding. “I got my king.”

“It’s incredible so many people came out to support our union,” Wyche said. “We are starting out with a strong foundation. A few months into getting to know Lana I knew I wanted this woman as my wife.”

“One day when we’re talking and I looked into his eyes. It was so much honesty and truth in his eyes,” MC Lyte said. “My biggest thing with dating was to be vulnerable. And with him, I could totally let go and be myself.”

Lyte and Wyche don’t have any children together and the outlet The Blast reports that its unclear whether they signed a prenuptial agreement.

