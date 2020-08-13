Early voting in Maryland for the fall general election begins this October.

Roughly 80 early voting sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. starting October 26 and ending November 2.

Still, election officials are urging people to vote by mail ahead of the election due to the coronavirus pandemic. The last day to request a mail-in ballot is October 20.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The state will have 350 voting centers and 127 ballot drop-off boxes available on election day.

The general election is set for November 3rd.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Early Voting Dates Announced For Maryland was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: