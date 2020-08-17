A Thousand Ways To Thank A Teacher Contest presented by Kaiser Permanente

Contest Starts Monday, Aug 17th!

The school year is going to look a little different this year, and we know teachers have to find new ways to show up for their classrooms. Teachers can’t be thanked enough, and that’s why we’re thanking them for helping students thrive wherever they learn. If you are a Metro DC/Baltimore teacher or would like to nominate a teacher who inspires you, complete the form below and he or she could win a $25 Amazon.com gift card! (Limit 1 Prize Per Winner)

Who is Eligible:

Metro DC/Baltimore K-12 Teachers Only (Public or Private schools).

Prize:

500 winners in the DC/Baltimore area will be awarded with a $25 Amazon.com gift card over the course of five weeks.

Winner Selection:

Each week, new winners will be randomly selected and awarded a $25 Amazon.com gift card via email. Winners will be notified via email and also receive their gift card digitally.

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: