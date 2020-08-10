Save Money With Maryland Tax-Free Week In Effect

Maryland Tax-Free Week began Sunday and State Comptroller Peter Franchot is reminding Marylanders to take advantage of the savings.

“This is one of my favorite weeks of the year because it’s a win for shoppers and businesses, while jolting Maryland’s economy during the slow summer months,” said Comptroller Franchot. “This year more than ever, it’s critical to shop local to support the small retailers who are going above and beyond to continue paying employees, creating a safe environment for customers and finding new ways to sell their products during a global pandemic.”

From August 9-15, any single qualifying article of clothing or footwear priced $100 or less – regardless of how many items are purchased at the same time – will be exempt from the state’s six percent sales tax. The first $40 of any backpack purchase is also tax free.

