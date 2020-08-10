Report: 3-Home House Explosion Near Reisterstown Road Plaza, At Least 1 Dead [Video]

An investigation into a possible explosion in northwest Baltimore is underway.

According to CBS Baltimore, the three-home explosion happened along the 4200 block of Brookhill Road near Reisterstown Road Plaza.

At least one person is dead. Three people have been rescued so far with several more trapped inside. Video above the scene below.

#BCOFD // House Explosion// Multiple units from Baltimore County has been requested to assist Baltimore City Fire Department with a house explosion. ^MJ pic.twitter.com/zUQwrYcJ3K — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) August 10, 2020

This is a developing story.

