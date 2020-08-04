The Black In Fashion Council Announces Over 38 Brand Partners To Help Tackle Industry’s Systemic Racism

Teen Vogue’s editor in chief, Lindsay Peoples Wagner, and public relations maven Sandrine Charles came together in late June to create the Black in Fashion Council, and they’ve already made a ton of headway.

The Council, which aims ” to build a new foundation for inclusivity,” has just announced the first 38 companies that have signed up to participate in the newly formed movement and help make diversity in their offices the norm.

“Brands have pledged a commitment to work with the Black in Fashion Council for the next three years and work with the Human Rights Campaign to put policies into practice further to demonstrate their commitment to Black employees at all levels,” the BIFC statement reads. “Executive board members will be having conversations with industry stakeholders starting in August 2020 to allow brands to fully understand the complex ways in which we all need to commit to making inclusivity the lens in which we see everything, and have the opportunity to rise to the occasion of making changes over the next three years as we know this is a process that takes time. The BIFC will release generalised cumulative results in the autumn of 2021, giving insight into the progress that the industry has seen.”

Black people in fashion wishing to join can apply here. You can donate to help fund the Black in Fashion Council’s work here, and follow the Councils moves on Instagram here.

Check out the entire list of brands that are genuinely striving to make the workspace more inclusive and truly championing diversity below.

Athleta

Banana Republic

BFA

Birchbox

Brandon Maxwell

Browns

CAA

Calvin Klein

Cartier North America

Condé Nast

Depop

DNA Model Management

Everlane

Fashionista

Farfetch

Fred Segal

Gap

Glossier

Heroes Model Management

Hill City

Hunt & Gather

Intermix

Janie and Jack

Jeffries Group

L’Oréal

Man Repeller

Moda Operandi

Myra Swim

Old Navy

Prabal Gurung

PVH Corp.

Stadium Goods

Tamara Mellon brand

Tiffany & Co.

The Knot Worldwide

The RealReal

Tommy Hilfiger

Universal Standard

