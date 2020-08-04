A Copy Of Michael Jordan’s First Chicago Bulls Contract Sells For More Than $50K

Another day and yet another piece of Michael Jordan memorabilia sold for thousands of bucks.

This time around, the coveted piece of history isn’t a game-worn jersey or a pair of his sneakers, its a bit more unique–it’s a copy of his first-ever contract with the Chicago Bulls. That’s right, it’s not even an original.

The typical NBA player contract dates back to September 12, 1984, and was sold for $57,068 at a recent GottaHaveRockAndRoll auction. It was thought to go between $80,000 – $120,000, but after 9 bids, it fell a bit below expectations.

Someone paid $57,068 for a COPY of Michael Jordan’s first contract with the Bulls at @gottahaverock auction. Contract had no live ink. Was a photocopy. This market is nuts. pic.twitter.com/90vYV96j2L — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 2, 2020

“This never-before-seen contract with incredible information about his salary, bonuses, and information nobody has ever seen was from the ProServ files. ProServ negotiated Jordan’s first and second NBA contract plus endorsements. This is an original final copy of the 84-85 and 1988 contract. The contract has various notations and correspondence as well. This is a historic, iconic, document that belongs in the Smithsonian Museum or the NBA Hall of Fame,” reads the auction page.

However, the contract doesn’t include specific amounts of money when it comes to salary or performance-based bonuses, and instead refers to an addendum for that type of breakdown.

If you’re a diehard Jordan fan or have just been stuck in the house like the rest of us, you’ve noticed how popular Jordan memorabilia has been since ESPN premiered The Last Dance documentary, which chronicled his time with the Bulls, a few months ago. Just last week, a signed jersey that Jordan wore during his 1984-85 rookie season with the Chicago Bulls hit the auction block. There are still 18 days left on the lot, but after four bids, the price is already sitting pretty high at $90,000.

GottaHaveRockAndRoll has hosted some other pretty exciting auctions lately like shirts worn by Jimi Hendrix, a book signed by Martin Luther King Jr., and several of Tupac‘s old jewelry.

A Copy Of Michael Jordan’s First Chicago Bulls Contract Sells For More Than $50K was originally published on cassiuslife.com

