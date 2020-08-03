CLOSE
Watch Fred Hammond’s “Alright” Video

Fresh off of his appearance on Verzuz with Kirk FranklinFred Hammond has shared the official video for “Alright.” Backed by his choir and band, Hammond and company take over a body garage and delivers the gospel to remind you – no matter what your struggle is, everything will be alright.

Watch the video in full below.

