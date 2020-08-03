Tropical Storm Isaias: Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Our region has now been upgraded to a Tropical Storm Warning. PREPARE ASAP-A round of storms unrelated to Isaias should impact us after 2pm (some could be strong to severe). Rain will continue overnight & through Tuesday as Isaias tracks east of the Mid Atlantic. FLOODING likely! pic.twitter.com/pR89CZwseg

— Lauryn Ricketts (@laurynricketts) August 3, 2020