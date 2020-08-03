Tropical Isaias — pronounced ees-ah-EE-ahs continues its travel up the east coast. So far this is what we know:
- A tropical storm warning has been posted for Virginia, Maryland and D.C. Winds of between 35 and 45 mph expected to start Monday night.
- 3 to 6 inches of rain are expected to have a major impact around the Beltway.
- A flash flood watch will include the D.C. area from Interstate 95 to the coast from Monday evening until Tuesday evening.
- Isaias will be predominantly heavy rainfall and the risk of flash flooding.
- Winds of Isaias could reach 70 mph and expected to strengthen later.
- Will become a hurricane prior to reaching landfall.
Tropical Storm Isaias: Here’s Everything You Need To Know was originally published on foxync.com
