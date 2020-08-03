CLOSE
News
Home

Pastor Freddy Haynes Speaks Out On “Back the Blue” Caravan That Made An Uninvited Stop At His Church

Pastor Freddy Haynes dealt with some controversy over the weekend surrounding his church after a “Back the Blue” group invaded Friendship-West Baptist’s parking lot.

Majic Listen Live Banner

The church located in the Oak Cliff neighborhood of Dallas, Texas planned to have an approved Black Lives Matter rally later in the evening but Haynes received a call when the group had a rest stop at the church.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

WFAA reports that “five auto clubs and ten bike clubs were participating in the cruise Sunday, which appeared to make a stop at the church as the group took a 127-mile route across the Dallas-Fort Worth area.”

Police say that 1,000 cars participated in the caravan.  The church posted to their Facebook page letting members aware of the situation before their rally.

“Friendship-West Family & Friends some of you may have been made aware of a Blue Lives Matter rally happening on our church grounds. Please note that this is not the church and our pastor is working to handle the matter immediately! Please be in prayer!”

Known for their big Black Lives Matter banner, Paster Haynes feels like the group’s intention was to intimidate the church.

“That ain’t welcome on the campus of Friendship-West. We have a big ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign and our ministry and mission reflects that. You are not going to come to Oak Cliff and intimidate us,” he said in a Twitter video thread.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Following the incident, the Next Generation Action Network held a rally at the Dallas police headquarters on Sunday night supporting the church.

After the incident happened, Next Generation Action Network called a rally at the Dallas police headquarters to “stand with Friendship-West.”

WFAA says that the “Back the Blue event organizers were apologetic saying that they asked participants to not bring flags of any kind. They said their whole intent was to show support for law enforcement.”

DON’T MISS IT…

Jonathan Isaac Gives Head-Scratching Reason For Not Kneeling & Support Black Lives Matter

Google’s Newest Feature Will Make It Easier To Find Black-Owned Businesses

Texas Man Fatally Shot At Black Lives Matter Protest While Helping Amputee Girlfriend

Black Lives Matter: Powerful Photos Of The World Protesting Racism

15 photos Launch gallery

Black Lives Matter: Powerful Photos Of The World Protesting Racism

Continue reading Black Lives Matter: Powerful Photos Of The World Protesting Racism

Black Lives Matter: Powerful Photos Of The World Protesting Racism

[caption id="attachment_3955069" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Drew Angerer / Getty[/caption] It’s been a different kind of social distancing as protesters across the globe have united separately to demand racial and social justice as Black people continue to be killed with apparent impunity. Protesters joined again on Saturday to chant and hold signs reminding the world that Black Lives Matter as demonstrations and rallies against racism dotted countries across the map following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day. https://twitter.com/codly2010/status/1269315836201906179?s=20 The image of now-fired Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin looking smugly at bystanders record him on video while warning he was killing Floyd has proven too much to ignore for people with any semblance of empathy. Floyd’s death seems to have inspired people nation to nation to speak out against the scourge of racism that has tainted societies for centuries. The protests have shined a light on the public health issues of racism and police violence and what is increasingly their deadly combination in the face of a pandemic that’s infecting and killing Black people at a faster rate than anyone else. [caption id="attachment_3955077" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Healthcare workers and others rally at Harborview Medical Center before marching to City Hall during the Doctors For Justice protest Saturday in Seattle. | Source: David Ryder / Getty[/caption] His death prompted immediate protests and violent clashes with law enforcement while others looted and burned down local establishments along with a police precinct. And while protests were still being held in cities and states, Washington, D.C., was bracing Saturday for additional groups of protesters to descend on the nation’s capital and make sure the racist president can hear them loud and clear. Saturday was also the twelfth straight day of protests taking place in the U.S. [caption id="attachment_3955081" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Bari, Italy | Source: Donato Fasano / Getty[/caption] One of the ironic consequences of the protests has been how police violence appears to have been increased despite the protests being because of police violence. Much of it has been one-sided as police respond with violence first. https://twitter.com/Hamid_Taheri1/status/1269340546775912448?s=20 Protesters have been seriously injured and brutalized by police, including a 75-year-old man in Buffalo, New York, recovering from a serious head injury when officers violently shoved the unarmed elderly activist to the ground. https://twitter.com/nyclawgrrrl/status/1268726277785223168?s=20 Justin Howell suffered brain damage and a reported fractured skull after being shot in the head with bean bag rounds by a cop at a protest in Austin, Texas. Clips of the scene show cops shooting at volunteer paramedics and protesters carrying Howell’s limp body to get medical attention. [caption id="attachment_3955079" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Lisbon, Portugal. | Source: NurPhoto / Getty[/caption] The result has been heightened outrage at the treatment of Black people by law enforcement as well as society at large. It’s forced white people to take good, hard looks at themselves to determine the roles they play in perpetuating or pushing back against racism. [caption id="attachment_3955067" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Maja Hitij / Getty[/caption] It’s also prompted some leaders to take dramatic stances in favor and against Black Lives Matter. One mayor in Mississippi blamed Floyd for his own death while the mayor of Washington, D.C. decided she would let her actions speak words for her by having “BLACK LIVES MATTER” painted on a street leading up to the White House. https://twitter.com/selasavitout/status/1269312475427598338?s=20 Scroll down to see more powerful images of people across the world protesting racism and police violence against Black people.

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Pastor Freddy Haynes Speaks Out On “Back the Blue” Caravan That Made An Uninvited Stop At His Church  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

One Vote: Register to Vote
Videos
Close