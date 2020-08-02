Metta World Peace Explains Why He Wouldn’t Kneel For National Anthem If He Was Still In The NBA

Metta World Peace is never one to hold back his opinion, and that includes his stance on the current state of the NBA.

TMZ recently caught up with the New York native at LAX, where he expressed his opinion on NBA players protesting racial injustice as the season restarts in the Orlando bubble, specifically the act of kneeling.

”I think everybody deserves to have an opinion. You know, me personally, I wouldn’t kneel either. Ain’t no way I’m not kneeling to anyone,” he told TMZ. “I’m not kneeling to someone I don’t like. I’m not kneeling for forgiveness.”

For the former NBA All-Star, he can’t get behind the act of kneeling because, to him, it means something totally different.

”I just wouldn’t kneel because if I kneel I am submitting to my enemy. I would never kneel to my enemy,” Metta said.

The conversation came up when Peace was asked about Orlando Magic’s Jonathan Isaac, who decided to stand for the anthem while all his teammates took a knee in solidarity and cited his reasoning as gospel.

“I believe that Black Lives Matter. A lot went into my decision, and part of it is, I thought that kneeling or wearing the Black Lives Matter t-shirt doesn’t go hand-in-hand with supporting Black lives. So I felt like, just me personally, what is that I believe is taking on a stance that, I do believe that Black lives matter, but I just felt like it was a decision that I had to make, and I didn’t feel like putting that shirt on and kneeling went hand in hand with supporting Black lives,” he attempted to explain. “I believe that for myself, my life has been supported by gospel, Jesus Christ, and everyone is made in the image of God and that we all forge through God’s glory.”

While Peace doesn’t support kneeling, he is a staunch supporter of the moment and has been seen protesting the death of George Floyd over the past few months. He even held up one of the most unique NSFW signs we’ve seen thus far…

Metta World Peace attended a protest today. Always keeping it real. (NSFW) pic.twitter.com/fo74StQ2pG — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 4, 2020

Metta World Peace Explains Why He Wouldn’t Kneel For National Anthem If He Was Still In The NBA was originally published on cassiuslife.com

