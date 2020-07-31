CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

DC Public Schools Will Be Virtual For First Term

Using digital tablet.

Source: MStudioImages / Getty

Mayor Bowser announced today that DC Public Schools will be held virtually for the first term this fall. From August 31st to November 6th classes for students pre-K through 12th grade will be taught online. Many school countries throughout the DMV have decided to go through with this approach for the new school year as well. With coronavirus cases continuing to rise, Mayor Bowser and Chancellor Lewis Ferebee waited to make this announcement in order to continue to monitor the virus, “Safety will be paramount” Chancellor Ferebee expressed.

Majic Listen Live Banner

The previous plan was to give families the option to take classes online or in-person but as the coronavirus continues to spread in D.C. safety of the students, teachers and staff is being put above all. There are more than 12,000 people who have tested positive and 584 residents have died since the start of the pandemic.

Students without a device or internet access will be provided with the technology needed for online learning. Special education services and English language support for students will also continue.

 

RELATED: Virginia High School Renamed After Rep. John Lewis

Immune System Boosters To Prevent Getting The Coronavirus

23 photos Launch gallery

Immune System Boosters To Prevent Getting The Coronavirus

Continue reading Immune System Boosters To Prevent Getting The Coronavirus

Immune System Boosters To Prevent Getting The Coronavirus

Wondering on what you should be putting into your body during this national emergency?? No worries, we got you! Now, we will say this will not 100% keep you safe from the Coronavirus but will simply strengthen your immune system to prevent this terrible virus from entering your system. Being mindful during this time of what you are consuming is vital due to the high mass of processed food products coming from overseas. The list has an array of natural remedies to keep you up and active. This list isn’t just to use for fighting the COVID-19, you should consider implementing some of these products in your day to day permanently!   Related: Working From Home Due To COVID? 10 Ways To Keep The Day From Going Slow

 

 

DC Public Schools Will Be Virtual For First Term  was originally published on woldcnews.com

One Vote: Register to Vote
Videos
Close