Beyonce Is Coming…

Beyoncé is about to take us on a majestic black journey with the visuals from her forthcoming film Black Is King on Disney Plus.
Beyoncé dropped the latest trailer for the highly anticipated visual album and based on the cinematography alone, I can’t help but remain in a constant state of awe at the level of perfection she continuously gives us.
Mrs. Carter is no stranger to creating mind-blowing visual albums and with Lemonade and Beyoncé already under her belt, it’s safe to say that Black Is King will be in great company. Set to premiere this Friday exclusively on Disney+, the new visual album will be a bold celebration of Black culture while taking fans on a journey of last year’s remake of the classic film, The Lion King, in which Beyonce co-starred and produced the soundtrack. Sharing to her 151.3 million followers, Beyonce delivered the latest Black Is King trailer to Instagram, this time narrating the visual herself and sparking the trending topic “Beyoncé Is Coming” across the social space– thus building our anticipation and excitement even further.
“To live with no reflection for so long might make you wonder if you truly even exist,” she stated seconds into the latest trailer which goes on to preview “Black Parade”, the first song set to appear on the upcoming visual album. “We got rhythm, we got pride, we birth kings, we birth tribes,” Beyoncé sings on the track while the trailer’s visuals take us through a series of vibrant shots highlighting Black excellence through dance, style, art and community.
The one minute and twenty-eight second video clip even features a brief cameo by a smiling Blue Ivy Carter–donning a string of white pearls to match her pearl white dress. Blue Ivy isn’t the only surprise guest expected to make an appearance in Black Is King as previous trailers showed snippets of Beyoncé’s inner circle including Jay Z, Kelly Roland and Ms.Tina Knowles-Lawson.
Then she surprised us with an appearance on Good Morning America
If the teaser trailers and promotional images of Black Is King are any indicator of what’s to come in the next 24 hours, then we’re all in for a much needed celebration of Black womanhood as Beyoncé proves once again that greatness is just in her DNA! Black Is King drops exclusively on Disney+ on July 31 at 12am PST/3am EST and whether you’re planning to watch it solo or among friends, hold onto your wigs because Beyoncé is coming!
RELATED STORIES:
Beyonce & Rihanna Sent Megan Thee Stallion These Gifts After Her Foot Surgery
Beyonce Sent These Celebs Her Ivy Park x Adidas Collection And They‘re Super Hype
Beyonce Sent These Celebs Her Ivy Park x Adidas Collection And They're Super Hype
Beyonce Sent These Celebs Her Ivy Park x Adidas Collection And They're Super Hype
1. Marsai Martin1 of 20
2. Michael B Jordan2 of 20
3. La La3 of 20
4. Lizzo4 of 20
5. Yara Shahidi5 of 20
6. Laverne Cox6 of 20
7. Laverne Cox7 of 20
8. Reese Witherspoon8 of 20
9. Ciara9 of 20
10. Missy Elliot10 of 20
11. Zendaya11 of 20
12. Cardi B12 of 20
13. Michelle Williams13 of 20
14. Kelly Rowland14 of 20
15. Solange15 of 20
16. Quincy16 of 20
17. Kim Kimble17 of 20
18. Tina Knowles Lawson18 of 20
19. Tina Knowles Lawson19 of 20
Beyonce Is Coming… was originally published on hellobeautiful.com