Will Smith, alongside DJ Jazzy Jeff, helped usher in one of the greatest Summertime anthems, so it’s only right he drop off some fresh gear for the warmer months.

For the past few months, Smith’s been getting into his fashion bag with the Bel-Air line, as an homage to the hit show Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The brand’s been offering up some dope modern looks with a vintage feel, especially with the Official Bel-Air Academy Basketball Jersey finally being for sale.

“Bel-Air Athletics makes THE definitive, authentic version, approved by Will Smith himself. Accept no substitutes,” reads the product page, so you know its the real deal. If you’re a fan of basketball jerseys but like a bit more flair, there’s a paisley option. And of course, for any 90s basketball gear to be complete, there’s gotta be a matching warm-up jacket.

The warm-up suit was inspired by the lyrics “because basketball courts in the summertime have girls there,” so you know its fresh. It’s even been named after Rucker Park, which is the namesake of Holcombe Rucker, who was a playground director in Harlem back in the 50s.

Smith may be celebrating the return of the NBA with the latest drop, but he also hopped on The Last Dance craze like the rest of us when he dropped a Jordan-inspired collection done up in Chicago Bulls colors back in May.

He’s also a huge proponent of social justice and has been vocal in the wake of George Floyd’s murder, and as we still await justice for Breonna Taylor.

“You always have a fight you don’t see coming,” Smith recently said. “I think that there’s a historical river that is running red with the blood of truth-tellers. The beauty of being American — when we’re scared, we reach for our higher selves not our lower selves.”

You can cop the collection here and peep a more detailed look in the gallery below.

You Can Finally Cop The Official Will Smith-Approved Bel-Air Academy Basketball Jersey was originally published on cassiuslife.com