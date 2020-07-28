CLOSE
Nats Players Vote Against Playing Weekend Series in Miami

WASHINGTON — In light of the recent COVID-19 outbreak within the Miami Marlins franchis, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, “the vast majority of the Nationals players have voted against going to Miami for [their] three-game series this weekend.”

The outbreak in Miami has led to the postponement of their games Monday and Tuesday night (minimum) against the Orioles as well as Monday and Tuesday’s Phillies/Yankees games in Philadelphia. The Phillies hosted the Marlins this weekend and await the results of their own COVID-19 tests as well as a deep clean of the visiting facilities at Citizens Bank Park.

This is not a good sign for the rest of the season when Major League Baseball, with their limitless reasources, 2-day COVID test result turnarounds and every incentive, financial and otherwise, to keep their players safe cannot even make it through Opening Weekend without a serious outbreak.

