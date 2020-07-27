Virgil Abloh Flexes New Off-White Activewear Line “OFF ACTIVE”

If the gym wear you’ve been rocking just isn’t doing it anymore, Virgil Abloh has you covered.

Off-White has upped its offerings for the Spring/Summer 2020 collection by unveiling its activewear pieces. Dubbed OFF-ACTIVE, pieces range from white, gray, and muted blues for both men and women. The collection features everything from sports bras, simple tees, and even an Off-White branded gym bag to carry your new workout swag.

If you’re a fan of running at night, there are even thicker shirts with kangaroo pockets to make sure you’re not freezing your ass off when trying to get a good run in. The stylish new workout gear won’t be cheap–a jacket will run you $530, leggings are $310, while your simple active shorts and an active tee come in at $250, and $170.

With Off-White’s expansion into gym attire, Abloh did something special by enlisting filmmaker Aidan Zamiri to create a visual around different understandings towards the meaning of “being active” who even featured dancers Calm Zulu and Jakub Franasowicz in a short clip showing off the new designs.

The video proves Off-White’s theory that “Athleticism isn’t about performance. It’s about being active in your own way. Freeing your body makes you active.”

Several of the tops feature a drawing of a man shielding his face with the words above his head reading, “All products are based in a concept that adapts from season to season. Manufacturing is based in Milan with a core value of the brand to be made from the best available and particular opinion regarding fabric, fit, and fabrication. The result is to be a young brand embracing the now in a sophisticated manner.”

In other Abloh news, Twitter was on fire over the weekend when people struck out when trying to cop the Off-White Air Jordan 4.

