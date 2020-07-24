Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Roasts GOP Congressman For Half-Baked Apology

Tempers are still hot after congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez received a half-hearted apology from a washed GOP colleague who recently called her a “f*cking b*tch” on the steps of Capitol Hill.

The Hill broke the news of the shocking exchange after a reporter witnessed the incident first hand on Monday (July 20). Representative Ted Yoho, Republican of Florida, was angered by AOC’s remarks from a July 9 virtual town hall where she stated the recent spike in crime stems from “economic desperation” caused by the coronavirus pandemic and not from lack of support for police. This angered Yoho to confront the congresswoman and verbally accost her.

After public backlash, Yoho took to the House floor on Wednesday to deliver an AOC name-free apology.

“I rise to apologize for the abrupt manner of the conversation I had with my colleague from New York,” he said. “It is true that we disagree on policies and visions for America but that does mean we should be disrespectful.”

“Having been married for 45 years with two daughters, I’m very cognizant of my language. The offensive name-calling words attributed to me by the press were never spoken to my colleagues and if they were construed that way, I apologize for their misunderstanding,” Yoho said.

AOC thought a washed four-term GOP lawmaker Florida said something because the apology was not warmly received. On Twitter, she promptly condemned his response.

“The irony about Yoho’s excuse for his “passion” in accosting me is that he says he has a personal history w/ poverty, and took offense that I discussed poverty and crime. So… he accosted me… to prove poverty doesn’t result in traumatized behavior? OK where’s the apology”

The irony about Yoho’s excuse for his “passion” in accosting me is that he says he has a personal history w/ poverty, and took offense that I discussed poverty and crime. So… he accosted me… to prove poverty doesn’t result in traumatized behavior? OK 👍🏽 where’s the apology https://t.co/BKzJa7KUBW — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 22, 2020

The roasting continued Thursday morning on the House floor when the NY representative responded to congressman Yoho’s apology.

“Mr. Yoho mentioned that he has a wife and two daughters. I am two years younger than Mr. Yoho’s youngest daughter. I am someone’s daughter too. My father, thankfully, is not alive to see how Mr. Yoho treated his daughter. My mother got to see Mr. Yoho’s disrespect on the floor of the House towards me on television. I am here, because I have to show my parents, that I am their daughter, and they did not raise me to accept abuse from men.”

She went on to retweet additional video clips, shown below, from her time on the floor.

.@AOC calls out Rep. Yoho: "I could not allow my nieces, I could not allow the little girls I go home to, I could not allow victims of verbal abuse and worse to see that, to see that excuse and to see our Congress accept it as legitimate and accept it as an apology." pic.twitter.com/lmhBtXRbJZ — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 23, 2020

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez: "Mr. Yoho mentioned that he has a wife and two daughters. I am two years younger than Mr. Yoho's youngest daughter. I am someone's daughter, too. My father, thankfully, is not alive to see how Mr. Yoho treated his daughter." https://t.co/U2UIEaCljG pic.twitter.com/kk701q80zW — ABC News (@ABC) July 23, 2020

“Having a daughter does not make a man decent. Having a wife does not make a decent man. Treating people with dignity and respect makes a decent man,” @AOC pic.twitter.com/GXougJ9EkX — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) July 23, 2020

