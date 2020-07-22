You may remember towards the beginning of the pandemic Seattle Seahawks running back, Marshawn Lynch was handing out BEAST MODE masks to help people protect themselves, well now, you’ll be able to find that apparel in Fanatics online catalog.

Marshawn Lynch has signed a partnership deal with Fanatics to expand his apparel business that is entitled BEAST MODE. The five year deal signifies the first time that the world’s largest officially licensed sports retailer will work with a branded business for an individual athlete, or celebrity.

“Being the first athlete to have this deal with Fanatics is dope,” Lynch said when speaking about the deal. “I’m hella honored to be part of their family. They’re the best in the biz when it comes to online shopping in this category, and this partnership gives fans around the world the ability to proudly rep the BEAST MODE brand and gear.”

The co-president of Fanatics, Jack Boyle, added that this partnership is the chance for something bigger to come for both parties involved.

“This first of its kind partnership with Marshawn is extremely exciting to all of us at Fanatics, and we can’t wait to extend our world-class e-commerce and mobile expertise to further elevate and grow the global BEAST MODE brand and its passionate fan base.”

While BEAST MODE will now be available on Fanatics website, it will still be available on BeastModeOnline.com, the original host of all of Lynch’s apparel. The site is also enhancing the shopping experiences for customers as well as a launch on mobile platforms.

The coolest part about this partnership is that Lynch will be donating a portion of the proceeds from Beast Mode merchandise to Fam1st Family Education. Fam1st is Lynch’s own non-profit dedicated to promoting education and building self-esteem for underprivileged youth in the United States.

Marshawn Lynch continues to be a man of the people!

Marshawn Lynch Partners With Fanatics For BEAST MODE Apparel Deal was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: