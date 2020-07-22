With Coronavirus cases increasing, Mayor Bowser announced today that masks will be required in public. During the month of July, 66% of positive cases were people under 40 compared to 41% prior to July 1. Officials have also seen an increase in cases of children 14 and under.
This new mask mandate will be enforced and taken very seriously but here are the exceptions on the mandate. Masks are not required to be worn:
- On children under 3 years old
- If you are actively eating or drinking
- In an enclosed office where there aren’t people around
- If you’re vigorously exercising outside and are not close to others
Here’s What You Need To Know About D.C.’s Mask Requirement was originally published on woldcnews.com