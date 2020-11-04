CLOSE
Contests
HomeContests

Russ Parr’s Everyday Grocery Giveaway

Majic Listen Live Banner
Russ Parr’s Everyday Grocery Giveaway

Source: BAW / Radio One Digital

Russ Parr’s Every Day Grocery Giveaway” is happening now!

All you have to do is call 877-PARR-SHO (877-727-7746) at 7:05 am and 7:35 am EST to get blessed with $100 you can use towards groceries. It’s that simple!

“Russ Parr’s Everyday Grocery Giveaway” will occur every day on the Russ Parr Morning Show which means you need to be tuned in! Here’s how:

THE RUSS PARR MORNING SHOW APP 

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Google Play Users: CLICK HERE

THE RUSS PARR MORNING SHOW STREAM 

You can find the online stream HERE.

Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram  and On Facebook Too!

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
Joe Budden, Trevor Lawrence Joins List Of Public Figures With The Coronavirus (Updated October 2020)
REVOLT X AT&T Host REVOLT 3-Day Summit In Los Angeles - Day 1
79 photos
One Vote
Videos
Close