Russ Parr
Rep. Jim Clyburn Remembers John Lewis

Rep. Jim Clyburn calls into the Russ Parr Morning Show to discuss the life and legacy of the late John Lewis.

Clyburn also shares the last conversation he had with Lewis only a week before his death.

Lewis died at the age of 80 on July 17, 2020.

Rep. Jim Clyburn Remembers John Lewis  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

