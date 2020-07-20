Bakari Sellers Discusses The Legacy of John Lewis

Bakari Sellers is one of the thousands of people who have been vocal in honoring the late John Lewis.

Sellers called into the Russ Parr Morning Show to discuss how today’s activists can use Lewis’ work to inspire their fight. He also reveals that his father and Lewis were friends from their work at SNCC.

Check out the interview above.

(PHOTO CREDIT: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

