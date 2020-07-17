CLOSE
Russ Parr
Russ Rant: Stop Playing Around With The Votes

Kanye West threw his name into the run for president and people are worried it’ll negatively affect the race. It’s got to be a stunt, as he’s running on the “Birthday Party” platform, but Russ just wants to be clear: Don’t waste your vote; vote like your life depends on it!

