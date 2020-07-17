Kanye West threw his name into the run for president and people are worried it’ll negatively affect the race. It’s got to be a stunt, as he’s running on the “Birthday Party” platform, but Russ just wants to be clear: Don’t waste your vote; vote like your life depends on it!

SEE ALSO: Report: Caitlyn Jenner Wants To Be Kanye West’s VP In Presidential Election

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!

Russ Rant: Stop Playing Around With The Votes was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:

[ione_media_gallery id="3899391" overlay="true"]