Junior Galette Says NFL’s Washington Franchise & Its Owner Helped Blackball Him From The League

Colin Kaepernick isn’t the only player claiming to be blackballed by the NFL.

Junior Galette, the former outside linebacker for the NFL’s Washington football team, is alleging the embattled franchise and its owner Dan Snyder is the reason he isn’t get signed by an NFL organization. Junior believes that his grievance with the team formally known as the Redskins when it comes to pay equity and speaking out against discrimination led to him being released and subsequently blackballed.

After going down with two season-ending injuries in the first two seasons with Washington, Galette finally returned to the field playing alongside top passers Preston Smith and Ryan Kerrigan. While playing on league-minimum contract, Galtte overperformed ranking 3rd in the League in pressure rate and 37 total QB pressures as a sub-rusher appearing in all 16 games he appeared in.

When it was time to re-up on his deal, Galette took to social media stating:

“I swear to god I’m not playing for no slave deals. I’ll die before I play for more slave deals.”

Washington withdrew its contract offer and believes that after Washington cut times with him, there was a “ripple effect” that effected him securing deals with both Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks. He also thinks because he violated the League’s unspoken rule—”protect the shield”— led to his blacklisting.

Galette has sent an open letter to all 32 teams informing them that he is peak physical condition and ready to play, but he has not heard back from any of them. He has since “commenced the grievance process for the collusion perpetrated against him by submission of a formal demand to the NFL by his legal team.”

We hope Galette can get back on the field and play out the rest of his professional football career on his terms.

