In case you missed it, Nick Cannon was recently fired from ViacomCBS for his anti-semitic comments on a podcast. According to Russ, Cannon’s words were taken offensively, but what he was trying to explain in other words, was how this country was founded on murder, rape and pillaging. Listen up top to hear why Russ says we shouldn’t be sensitive to the real facts.

Russ Rant: What Nick Cannon Was Trying To Say was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

