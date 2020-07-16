CLOSE
Russ Parr
HomeRuss Parr

Russ Rant: What Nick Cannon Was Trying To Say

In case you missed it, Nick Cannon was recently fired from ViacomCBS for his anti-semitic comments on a podcast. According to Russ, Cannon’s words were taken offensively, but what he was trying to explain in other words, was how this country was founded on murder, rape and pillaging. Listen up top to hear why Russ says we shouldn’t be sensitive to the real facts.

Majic Listen Live Banner

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram  and On Facebook Too!

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE RUSS PARR SHOW LIVE

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

Russ Rant: What Nick Cannon Was Trying To Say  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus (Updated June 22nd)
Performances At The Ice House Comedy Club
46 photos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Videos
Close