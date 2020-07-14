Is Viola Davis Disowning Her Role in ‘The Help?’

There is no doubt that Viola Davis is one of the best actresses working in show business today. Anything she appears in has already enhanced whatever movie and television show that would otherwise not be worth watching if she wasn’t in it.

Yet, there is one role Davis no longer wants to be associated with, and that is her turn as “Aibileen Clark” in the hit 2011 film ‘The Help.’

Despite recently becoming one of the most-watched movies in Netflix, it does not appear to hold up with those who were part of its production and adaption.

Davis has now become a lot more critical of part in ‘Help.’ She also does not the impression its message and story leaves with audiences.

“They’re invested in the idea of what it means to be Black, but… it’s catering to the white audience. The white audience at the most can sit and get an academic lesson into how we are. Then they leave the movie theater and they talk about what it meant. They’re not moved by who we were,” Davis told Vanity Fair about The Help, which was partially filmed a few miles away from the site where Emmett Till was murdered.

Davis also admitted that “there’s a part of me that feels like I betrayed myself, and my people, because I was in a movie that wasn’t ready to [tell the whole truth].”

She is not person associated the only to distance herself from the movie. Bryce Dallas Howard, who played “Hillary Walters Holbrook,” had suggested that audiences today should watch “a handful of powerful, essential, masterful films and shows that center Black lives, stories, creators, and/or performers” instead of ‘The Help,’ which deals with racism, but was “written and directed by a white dude (based on a book from a white woman).”

Tate Taylor wrote and directed ‘Help,’ which was based on Kathryn Stockett’s novel that came out in 2009.

It seems that, despite having Octavia Spencer win that Oscar, ‘The Help’ has now become no help at all.

