Black Family Calls Out Racist Letter From ‘Neighborhood’ Over ‘Loud Music’

An Indiana family received a racist letter from an unknown sender, however, they think it could be from one of their neighbors.

According to Fox59, the Smith family received the letter on Friday and the left-hand corner of the envelope read “Neihborhood Assoc.” The word “neighborhood” was spelled incorrectly.

The letter describes a birthday party that the Smiths threw in their McCordsville neighborhood. According to Wesley Smith, neighbors were made aware of the party and the event was cleared out by 9 p.m.

However, apparently someone wasn’t happy about the party or the fact that they had Black neighbors. The letter started off friendly, reading, “Happy Birthday! I’m taking the time out of my busy schedule to lend some advice.”

Then things got racist with the sender writing “I remember last year around this time you held your ’30th Birthday Bash’ with your loud music and loud posse and I could not be more disappointed to be living next to a Black family.”

The letter continues:

“I speak for the neighborhood when I say please do not do that again. I do not know if you are new to the area or not but we do not want that in our neighborhood! We do not want to bring what is going on in the city to our peaceful town.”

The letter ended with, “Do not go disturbing the peace or we will be forced to shut it down.”

Wesley’s wife, Brookelynn Smith, was shocked that someone took the time to pen the letter.

“It struck reality for me. Stuff like this is real. Racism is real. It’s an eye opener,” Brookelynn Smith said. “The first thing that came to mind was to think somebody is judging us and putting us into a category based on our skin color.”

Although the Smiths say they’ve experiences racism before, they didn’t think it would come so quickly to their three kids in their own home.

Despite the hateful letter, the Smiths said they don’t plan on going anywhere. “We are here to stay, and if you don’t like it, you can get out and leave,” Wesley said.

The Smith family said certain neighbors have been supportive with some even hanging up signs reading “racism isn’t welcomed.”

“It’s just disgusting!” one neighbor Nick Olson told WISHTV.com. “I don’t understand how anyone can live in a neighborhood — especially our neighborhood being relatively diverse for the area that we live in — and think like that.”

The Smith’s said they reported the letter to the police and they still plan on partying by the end of the month for Brookelynn’s birthday. They said they’ll notify neighbors, once again, about the hours of the party. If they’re being too loud, they welcome neighbors to notify them via a friendly call or visit, not a racist letter.

