Christian Cooper Won’t Cooperate In The Prosecution Of “Central Park Karen”

When Christian Cooper expressed that he felt bad that Amy Cooper is dealing with serious consequences for attempting to weaponize the NYPD against him, the writing was on the wall. Thus, it isn’t surprising that he is now refusing to cooperate with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office in their prosecution of Amy for falsely reporting an incident.

“On the one hand, she’s already paid a steep price,” Cooper said in a statement released to the New York Times on Tuesday. “That’s not enough of a deterrent to others? Bringing her more misery just seems like piling on.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

While he did admit that he recognizes that this is an issue that transcends both he and Amy and that there’s a greater principle that needs to be defended, he won’t be offering his assistance.

“So if the DA feels the need to pursue charges, he should pursue charges. But he can do that without me.”

As you may recall, Amy was dubbed “Central Park Karen” after she was captured on video threatening to call the police on Christian because he asked her to put her dog on a leash. Not only did Amy follow through on her threat, she told the 911 dispatcher that “an African American man threatening my life.”

For years, white people have used the police as a weapon against Black people. Further, we’ve witnessed how the lies of one white woman could mean deadly consequences for Black people. Just ask Emmitt Till’s family or the survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Massacre.

As a society, we’ve been so conditioned to view white women as victims that even when they’re reaping the consequences of their horrific actions — as evidenced by the coddling of Amber Guyger following her sentencing for killing Botham Jean — people feel the need to save them. Amy Cooper was dead wrong and she deserves all of the smoke that comes her way. Losing her job and her dog was not enough.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

RELATED NEWS:

Central Park “Karen” Lost Her Job And Her Dog After Racist Video Goes Viral

KKKaren & KKKarl Kouple Who Painted Over California BLM Sign Charged With Hate Crime

Central Park Karen AKA Amy Cooper Gets Her Dog Back

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Christian Cooper Won’t Cooperate In The Prosecution Of “Central Park Karen” was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com