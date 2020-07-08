Tom Brady’s Lifestyle Brand TB12 Received Between $350,000 To $1 Million In PPP Loans

Another day, another one of Donald Trump’s insanely rich buddies receiving loans they do not need.

NBC Sports via the Boston Sports Journal reported on Monday (Jul.6) that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, Tom Brady’s (it’s still weird to say that) lifestyle brand TB12 also received PPP loans. As reported by Pro Football Talk, Brady has earned “$2.998 million in the fiscal year ending February 29, 2020, in money-for-nothing marketing and royalty payments via the NFL.” BUT that didn’t stop the brand from receiving between $350,000 and $1 million in PPP loans.

Brady is the latest high profile millionaire to pop up on the list of recipients of the loans that were explicitly supposed to help small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic pay their employees. In order to get the money, TB12 had to apply for it thought the SBA (Small Business Administration). TB12 Performance & Recovery Centers were temporarily closed due to the pandemic. It’s unclear how much COVID-19 affected TB12, according to NBC Sports Boston.

On Monday, it was also revealed that Kanye West’s LLC, YEEZY, was also blessed with a PPP loan of more than $2 million. According to Forbes, the potential presidential candidate is now a billionaire, so him applying for a loan through the Small Business Administration is alarm raising.

But it’s shameful to see these two well-off individuals taking money out of the hands that is sorely needed by small business owners during these insanely trying times. It’s clear if you’re in good favor with Donald Trump, you will be taken care of financially.

Absolutely despicable.

Photo: Maddie Meyer / Getty

