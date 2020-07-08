So Who Is Kanye West’s Vice President Pick Michelle Tidball?

Kanye West has just announced he is running for President this year as opposed to 2024 as he originally mentioned.

He had mentioned that he’s running under the “Birthday Party” ticket and has even made “troubling comments of the anti-vaxxer and pro-life variety” in a new interview with Forbes magazine.

On top of all that, Ye has choosen his running mate. Chances are, you won’t know who this person is until now.

Her name is Michelle Tidball, who’s calling is a “biblical life coach.” She also runs a website known as “Yarash.”

On the site, Tidball cites Romans 8:19 from the Holy Bible. In short, Romans 8:19 purports that a higher power is awaiting the day when said higher power’s true “children” are revealed.

Tidball is also offering 50-minute “biblical life coaching” sessions for $65. It is supposed to help you with “where you ought to be” when it comes to your spirituality.

She also runs a Scriptural study tutorial as part of what is known as Abundant Ministries.

Tidball mentions that she found her faith as a kid when she was in a “hospital tent.”

