Data released Monday shows governors of at least 8 states have ties to companies that received loans through the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is among that group. A commercial real estate brokerage firm started by him reportedly received a loan.

Remember you can always take WOLB 1010 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

The firm reportedly received a loan between $150,000 and $350,000. It is legal for businesses owned by elected officials to apply for and receive the loans, which are forgivable if used to preserve jobs.

Hogan stepped aside from the company when he was elected governor. His assets are managed by a trust.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Company Tied To Gov. Hogan Received Coronavirus Relief Loan was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: