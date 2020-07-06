KKKaren & KKKarl Kouple Painted Over California Black Lives Matter Street Sign

In a video that has since gone viral, a white couple defaced a Black Lives Matter street mural by covering the wording in Black paint. At the scene of the vandalistic act, a man yelling “All Lives Matter” while driving by pulled out a gun and aimed it at one unnamed man before he was promptly arrested.

CBS SF shared in their reporting on the July 4 incident that the couple were both seen wearing Donald Trump shirts and an American flag shirt. In the video, the man can be heard arguing with a man filming the act going down saying loudly and proudly with his chest, “No one wants you here, No one wants Black Lives Matter here. Of course, the man isn’t doing any of the painting and has on a Make America Great Again hat.

Additional footage of the vandalism surfaced with the man saying, “This is racism is what it is. There is no oppression. There is no racism. It’s a leftist lie. It’s a lie from the media, the liberal left.”

Yes, that pesky Liberal Left employing their First Amendment Rights that the MAGA nutballs love to shout when it’s time for them to get a little bit racist doesn’t apply when a sign that doesn’t obstruct their lives in any real way is painted on a street.

Local ABC outlet KGO adds in their reporting that a man in a truck drove by the site of the vandalism yelling “All Lives Matter” and one of the protestors standing guard over the mural followed him on his skateboard. The driver pulled a gun on the unidentified man but police were right there to arrest the MAGA warrior tough guy on the spot.

For all this tough talk from the MAGA Morons, you’d think something as simple as a sign wouldn’t get under the skin so much.

Karen and Bob were celebrating #IndependanceDay by vandalizing #BlackLivesMatter . If you know them please let me know. You also send to @cityofmartinez pic.twitter.com/pfEfZQTTFl — meet my racism (@meetmyracism) July 5, 2020

Yooo!!! This Karen and Chad are defacing a #BlackLivesMatter mural in Martinez, CA. Twitter do your thing. pic.twitter.com/mtuTqtMT8A — Suave (@SuaveLlave) July 5, 2020

