Frederick Douglass Statue Ripped Down In Rochester, New York Park

On the anniversary of the “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July” speech by Frederick Douglass, the statue of the abolitionist was ripped down in Rochester, New York.

CBS News shared that the “statue was taken on Sunday from Maplewood Park, a site along the Underground Railroad where Douglass and Harriet Tubman helped shuttle slaves to freedom.”

Police say there was damage to the base and finger when they found the statue at least 50 feet away from the pedestal.

“Carvin Eison, a leader of the project that brought the Douglass statue to the park, told the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle another statue will take its place because the damage to the one that was pulled down is too significant,” stated CBS News.

The base where a Frederick Douglass statue was torn from in Rochester’s Maplewood Rose Garden. It was found just over that fence in the background with damage. I’m told this base will now have to be dug up if the statue does return. LIVE on @13WHAM @FoxRochester pic.twitter.com/Le6x3lGfR8 — Michael_Schwartz (@MSchwartzWHAM) July 6, 2020

Eison also shared that the vandalism is more than likely a response to the recent climate of the racial tension in the country.

“Is this some type of retaliation because of the national fever over confederate monuments right now? Very disappointing, it’s beyond disappointing,” Eison said to WROC.

Douglass gave the speech “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July” in Rochester on July 5, 1852, which he says was a “celebration of liberty a sham in a nation that enslaves and oppresses its Black citizens.”

