Erica Campbell Talks About The “Night Of Inspiration” Virtual Event

Gospel superstar Erica Campbell will be hosting the star-studded virtual event “A Night of Inspiration”!

Hezekiah Walker, Charles Jenkins, Lecrae and Jekalyn Carr will be performing! The exclusive event includes a concert, after party and a VIP Experience.

For more details visit here: https://bit.ly/2NHZHcu. and check out the interview above.

Erica Campbell Talks About The “Night Of Inspiration” Virtual Event  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

