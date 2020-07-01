Gospel superstar Erica Campbell will be hosting the star-studded virtual event “A Night of Inspiration”!

Hezekiah Walker, Charles Jenkins, Lecrae and Jekalyn Carr will be performing! The exclusive event includes a concert, after party and a VIP Experience.

For more details visit here: https://bit.ly/2NHZHcu. and check out the interview above.

Erica Campbell Talks About The “Night Of Inspiration” Virtual Event was originally published on blackamericaweb.com