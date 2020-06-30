Brooklyn Nets’ Spencer Dinwiddie & DeAndre Jordan Both Test Postive For Coronavirus

It’s not looking good for the Brooklyn Nets right now.

Ahead of the NBA’s restart in Orlando at the ESPN Wide World of Sports at Walt Disney World, the Brooklyn Nets are down two key pieces to their rebooted quest to win a championship. The Athletic’s Shams Charania is reporting that Nets’ guard Spencer Dinwiddie tested positive for COVID-19 despite following the protocol and quarantining and is exhibiting symptoms.

Via The Athletic:

“Over the past few months, I have been diligent about protecting myself and others from COVID-19 by following all designated protocol and quarantining. I was ready and prepared to rejoin my teammates as we were to be an early entry team in the resumed season. I flew private to return to New York, passed multiple COVID-19 tests over my first several days in New York, and was able to participate in a couple practices within the first week.”

“Originally, we were supposed to be one of the teams to enter into the Orlando bubble early, but training camp got switched back to New York, and unfortunately, I am now positive. Given that I have experienced symptoms, including fever and chest tightness, it is unclear on whether or not I’ll be able to participate in Orlando.”

“Hindsight is 20/20.”

Just to be clear I haven’t opted out and want to play like I told @ShamsCharania. Unfortunately I have been one of the cases that has various symptoms. https://t.co/sgr7s3eQZx — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) June 30, 2020

Dinwiddie is now self-isolating and is unclear at the moment if he will join the Nets in Orlando. The news only got bad following Dinwiddie’s announcement. Brooklyn Nets’ center DeAndre Jordan also tested positive for COVID-19. In a tweet, he stated he revealed his diagnosis and announced he would not be joining the team in Orlando.

“Found out last night and confirmed again today that I’ve tested positive for Covid while being back in market. As a result of this, I will not be in Orlando for the resumption of the season.”

Found out last night and confirmed again today that I’ve tested positive for Covid while being back in market. As a result of this, I will not be in Orlando for the resumption of the season. — DeAndre Jordan (@DeAndre) June 30, 2020

The Brooklyn Nets are definitely heading into the bubble short-handed, but chances are they won’t be the only team who might be as more players continue to test positive for COVID-19.

Photo: Paul Bereswill / Getty

Brooklyn Nets’ Spencer Dinwiddie & DeAndre Jordan Both Test Postive For Coronavirus was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: