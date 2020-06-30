St. Louis Couple Aims An AR-15 Style Rifle at Protesters

Is this what we are doing now days!? A video was taken of a couple Mark and Patricia McCloskey of St. Louis aiming an AR-15 style rifle at protestors marching past their home/mansion on their way to protest while asking for the mayor of St. Louis Lyda Krewson resignation on Sunday after the mayor read the names and addresses of people who wrote letters to her calling to defund the police during a Friday afternoon Facebook live video.
When the McCloskey’s heard and seen the protestors they called police while Mark McCloskey was brandishing the rifle his wife Patricia was brandishing a pistol claiming that the protestors had threatened them.
The video has since gone viral catching the attention of #45. U.S. President Donald Trump retweeted the first video amid a string of other anti-protester tweets on Monday morning. Trump did not add any remarks to the video.
Take a look at the video below and give us your thoughts
View this post on Instagram
Again, this is a crime. People are on the SIDEWALK walking past the gaudy mansion of Mark and Patricia McCloskey in St. Louis, on their way to protest the Mayor, and they are out here pointing guns at people. They should be charged and disbarred for this. And Mark is holding the AR-15 wrong. It would literally burn his hand off if he shot it like that. Damn fools. 📷 by Daniel Shular // Follow @GrassrootsLaw.
Destroying America’s Racist Past: Protesters Take Down Confederate And Imperialist Statues
Destroying America’s Racist Past: Protesters Take Down Confederate And Imperialist Statues
1. Confederate Soldiers and Sailors MonumentSource:Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images 1 of 9
2. Robert E. Lee statueSource:Photo by Ryan M. Kelly / AFP) (Photo by RYAN M. KELLY/AFP via Getty Images 2 of 9
3. Confederate general Albert PikeSource:Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images 3 of 9
4. Charles Linn of the Confederate Navy4 of 9
5. Robert E. Lee statue in front of Robert E. Lee High School5 of 9
6. Portsmouth Confederate monument6 of 9
7. Confederate General Williams Carter Wickham7 of 9
8. North Carolina Confederate monument8 of 9
9. Christopher Columbus9 of 9
St. Louis Couple Aims An AR-15 Style Rifle at Protesters was originally published on wzakcleveland.com