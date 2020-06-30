The NAACP signed a letter of intent to move their headquarters from Downtown Baltimore to Washington, D.C. within the future redevelopment of the Frank D. Reeves Center of Municipal Affairs at 2000 14th Street NW.

“The Reeves Center stands in an iconic and culturally significant area of the U Street corridor with deep connections to the NAACP,” said DC Mayor Muriel Bowser in a statement. “As we continue fighting for change and working to build a more fair and just nation, we look forward to welcoming this iconic civil rights organization to Washington, DC.”

Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP, said in a statement: “Washington, DC, sits at the epicenter of change. This exceptional opportunity to bring our national headquarters to DC will allow us to be even more proactive in serving the Black community, and confronting the serious challenges facing the nation…This development venture will fuel the reinvigoration of the NAACP envisioned three years ago. As we have witnessed over the last month, our country is on the cusp of real change that is long overdue. A new home in Washington will allow us to not only fully participate in the growth of this great city, but to also amplify the voices of the Black people as we fight for the crucial policy changes and economic empowerment needed in communities across the country.”

The NAACP came to Baltimore in 1986 from New York City.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

NAACP Will Move National Headquarters From Baltimore To Washington, D.C. was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: