Bebe Doesn’t Know That Karen In Their Shirt Having A Fit At Trader Joe’s

Unless you have been living under a rock, you definitely saw the viral video of a crazed Karen losing her mind at a North Hollywood Trader Joe’s because she didn’t want to wear a face mask.

Thankfully, a customer whipped out their phone to capture this tirade of all tirade. In the video, you can see that the woman was irate that the grocery store and the city of LA’s policy during the coronavirus pandemic requires that all shoppers wear face coverings as a means of protecting the health of others. According to KABC, the woman starting acting like a plum fool when a TJ employee asked her why she wasn’t wearing a mask.

“I have a breathing problem!” the unidentified white woman yelled in the video. (Meanwhile, a witness who stood in line near this woman, claims he saw her wait outside in line for an hour wearing a mask the entire time)

And yet, somehow, she has been bamboozled into believing that wearing face masks is somehow tied to a political party.

“You think this okay?! “You f***ing b****! Democratic pigs! All of you!”

(Peep how she had nothing in her basket)

Meanwhile, the fashionistas of the world noticed her outdated bedazzled Bebe shirt and had questions and some regret for having owned that same shirt.

I WORE A LITTLE BLUE BEBE SHIRT pic.twitter.com/JsJAlxaNwj — Rap Game Ina Garten (@KaraBTweets) June 28, 2020

wearing a rhinestone bebe shirt like it’s 1998. nobody loves you enough to stop you from leaving the house like this? tragic pic.twitter.com/BhlLbURGiG — swamp rabbit (@brummelibrum) June 27, 2020

Hot Karen pro-tip. If you don’t want to get memed, don’t put extra gravy on your Karendom. Don’t wear a Bebe shirt from 2001. Don’t look like the painting lady from IT. Don’t dress like a racist secret agent. pic.twitter.com/OYBWK7M79d — Tim Jennings (@TheTimJennings) June 28, 2020

My bigger question with the Trader Joe’s lady is WHERE do you even find a Bebe shirt in the Year of our Lord 2020? Is that store even still a thing? 🤯 pic.twitter.com/QqngZQXEfY — Melanie (@MissusMelnee) June 27, 2020

Soon after, #Bebe started trending on Twitter (for all the wrong reasons), which prompted the clothing company to stress that they don’t know that woman and that they don’t condone that type of behavior.

“bebe believes in masks, and stands by the workers and shoppers at Trader Joe’s… everywhere. #besmart #besafe #bewell,” they wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

In addition, they will also donate 100 masks to the North Hollywood location.

We are sending 100 #bewell or #besafe masks to Trader Joe's North Hollywood. Be safe out there! — bebe (@bebe_Stores) June 27, 2020

Listen, face masks protect and save lives, y’all. I just don’t understand why these people, mostly white, are so triggered by being told what to do, but for folks who believe that “All Lives Matter,” why can’t they start with their own?

10 Black-Owned Face Mask Companies To Buy From Now! 10 photos Launch gallery 10 Black-Owned Face Mask Companies To Buy From Now! 1. Noel. B Source:viaInstagram 1 of 10 2. Samaria Leah 2 of 10 3. Damn Air Fresh 3 of 10 4. Wrapped by Nellz 4 of 10 5. House Of Nambili 5 of 10 6. CR CLOTHING Co. 6 of 10 7. Aloha Glamour 7 of 10 8. CAAB Customs 8 of 10 9. Printed Pattern People 9 of 10 10. Thread By Denise 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading 10 Black-Owned Face Mask Companies To Buy From Now! 10 Black-Owned Face Mask Companies To Buy From Now! [caption id="attachment_3108390" align="alignleft" width="976"] Source: House Of Nambili / House Of Nambili[/caption] Should you wear a mask outside? That's the question on everyone's minds for the last few months as the coronavirus continues to wreak havoc around the world. While in the beginning, it was unclear if all Americans needed to wear face masks in public during the coronavirus pandemic, it became crystal clear last week, when the Centers for Disease Control Prevention announced that this to be the case...point, blank period. If you're planning on attending large gatherings. whether at a park or at a protest rally, it is imperative that you cover up! Not to mention, as the Washington Post reported, in cities such as Los Angeles and Miami, you can't walk into a grocery store, pharmacy or essential business without something covering your nose and mouth. With so many every day non-medical, non-surgical masks being sold out at the local stores, many folks are left to order them online. Wondering where to buy a high-quality breathable face mask? Looking for a face mask that reflects your personality or personal style?Or maybe you're Interested in buying face masks from black-owned business? If you've answered yes to any of these questions, then you've come to the right place. Here's a list of the 10 best—and most stylish—face masks made by Black-owned businesses and designers that will protect you and your family. Just don't forget to throw them in the washing machine before you use them. ***Editor's Note: The CDC has asked that we not purchase medical face masks because our health care workers who are risking their lives to save us need them first. Beware of online sellers claiming to have surgical masks. MORE: Top 50 Natural Hair Products for Black Hair.

Bebe Doesn’t Know That Karen In Their Shirt Having A Fit At Trader Joe’s was originally published on hellobeautiful.com