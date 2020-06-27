CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

‘The Simpsons’ and ‘Family Guy’ Will No Longer Have White Actors Voicing Non-White Characters

Empire State Building Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of "The Simpsons"

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

Two of Fox’s longtime and most popular animated primetime shows announced major changes to the way their characters have been voiced.

Both ‘The Simpsons’ and ‘Family Guy’ will no longer have any of their non-white characters voiced by white performers.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

“Moving forward, THE SIMPSONS will no longer have white actors voice non-white characters,” the show said in a statement on Friday.

Several of the ‘Simpsons’ characters have been minorities, with Apu Nahasapeemapetilon in particular.  The actor who played the character, Hank Azaria, has announced in 2018, that he had stopped voicing Apu, due to “criticism that Nahasapeemapetilon’s character plays up Indian-American stereotypes.”

Majic Listen Live Banner

Azaria, who is white, also voiced two of the show’s other minority characters Officer Lou and Carl Carlson.

This comes after one of the white actors on ‘Guy’ has decided to step away from a role he had been associated with for a longtime:

Earlier on Friday, Mike Henry, who voices Black character Cleveland Brown on Fox cartoon sitcom “Family Guy,” announced he will no longer voice Brown.

Henry added that he loved playing Brown, but adds that “persons of color should play characters of color.”

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of FOX and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Noam Galai and Getty Images

reopening ohio plan + phases

Ohio Governor DeWine Announces Reopening Of Salons, Barbershops, Restaurants And More!

3 photos Launch gallery

Ohio Governor DeWine Announces Reopening Of Salons, Barbershops, Restaurants And More!

Continue reading Ohio Governor DeWine Announces Reopening Of Salons, Barbershops, Restaurants And More!

Ohio Governor DeWine Announces Reopening Of Salons, Barbershops, Restaurants And More!

[caption id="attachment_3939163" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: @ACThePlug / Radio One Digital[/caption] Governor Mike DeWine has announced the reopening of Ohio barbershops, hair salons, day spas, nail salons, and other services. The reopening date for these services will be May 15. During the daily press conference, Gov. DeWine went on to add the reopening dates for restaurants in Ohio will start with outdoor dining on May 15th and dine-in service on May 21st. As of Thursday afternoon, Ohio has 22,131 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,271 coronavirus related deaths. RELATED: OHIO NEWS: Lawmakers’ Proposal to Restrict Dr. Amy Acton’s Power Gets Passed in House RELATED: LOCAL NEWS: Ohio To Face $775 Million in Budget Cuts Due to COVID-19

‘The Simpsons’ and ‘Family Guy’ Will No Longer Have White Actors Voicing Non-White Characters  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Videos
Close