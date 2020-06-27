‘The Simpsons’ and ‘Family Guy’ Will No Longer Have White Actors Voicing Non-White Characters

Two of Fox’s longtime and most popular animated primetime shows announced major changes to the way their characters have been voiced.

Both ‘The Simpsons’ and ‘Family Guy’ will no longer have any of their non-white characters voiced by white performers.

“Moving forward, THE SIMPSONS will no longer have white actors voice non-white characters,” the show said in a statement on Friday.

Several of the ‘Simpsons’ characters have been minorities, with Apu Nahasapeemapetilon in particular. The actor who played the character, Hank Azaria, has announced in 2018, that he had stopped voicing Apu, due to “criticism that Nahasapeemapetilon’s character plays up Indian-American stereotypes.”

Azaria, who is white, also voiced two of the show’s other minority characters Officer Lou and Carl Carlson.

This comes after one of the white actors on ‘Guy’ has decided to step away from a role he had been associated with for a longtime:

Earlier on Friday, Mike Henry, who voices Black character Cleveland Brown on Fox cartoon sitcom “Family Guy,” announced he will no longer voice Brown.

Henry added that he loved playing Brown, but adds that “persons of color should play characters of color.”

