If there’s one man that call put ‘fits off that you couldn’t dream of, it’s Lenny Kravitz.

The folks over at Saint Laurent obviously agree and have selected the musician to star as the face for its Fall campaign. The French fashion house made the announcement by dropping two broody black and white photos that show Kravitz impeccably dressed.

In typical Kravitz form, one photo shows him in a leopard print top –one of his favorite prints– and slim-fitting black trousers as he looks off to the side. The other shows a bit more movement as he rocks another printed shirt with a suit jacket with a lightly tinted pair of sunglasses donning his eyes.

It should come as no surprise that Saint Laurent connected with Lenny since it’s got an extensive history with his fashionable daughter Zoe. She’s starred in several of their ads, including the Summer 2020 campaign, and is friends with creative director Anthony Vaccarello. And did we mention that the father-daughter duo was also sitting front row at Saint Laurent’s Paris Fashion Week show in the spring?

In other Lenny Kravitz news, the legend has been helping out the Bahamas since the island is in a time of need. As part of his Let Love Rule Foundation, he’s donated $100,000 worth of food vouchers to the community.

“The Bahamas is proud of Lenny’s many accomplishments, but we are even more proud of the fact that with all that he has accomplished, he has not forgotten his origin; that he still takes time out to champion causes in The Bahamas; that he still takes time out to ensure that our tourism product gets the attention that is necessary to cause our numbers to increase,” said Bahamas Minister of Social Services and Urban Development Frankie Campbell.

Kravitz has previously spoken on his Bahamian heritage and how he even has a crib there.

Scarf Gawd Lenny Kravitz Gets Fits Off In Saint Laurent’s Fall 2020 Campaign was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: