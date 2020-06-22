Man Arrested For Killing Mother Of His Unborn Son And Her 3-Year-Old Kid

Baltimore Police have arrested and charged 24-year-old Devon Sample in the shooting death of 23-year-old Shiand Miller and 3-year-old Shaniya Gilmore.

Miller was 8 months pregnant with his unborn son.

Miller and her 3-year-old child was found on June 19th unresponsive with gunshot wounds it the 200 block of Boswell Road in Southwest Baltimore.

Charging documents show that Sample was stopped a month prior by Baltimore Police in Miller’s vehicle and that there was evidence the two were romantically involved.

When officers arrived at his home, they spoke with his grandmother who told officers that Miller and Shaniya had been at the home the night before.

Sample was then detained and taken into custody.

Charging documents state that investigators returned to the scene to review camera footage. The footage showed a black BMW driving Southbound in the 200 block of Boswell Avenue followed by the Subaru.

After the vehicles pull to the side of the road, the video shows the occupant of the dark SUV exiting his vehicle and standing at the side of the sedan.

According to officials, the occupant goes over to the passenger side of the vehicle and there is a muzzle flash seen from within the vehicle, followed by two more flashes. Moments later, the dark SUV leaves and heads southbound toward Frederick Avenue and the sedan remained on the scene.

According to charging documents, Sample admitted to the operation of the black BMW at the time and date of the incident and that he was with the victims in that location.

He told investigators that he parked in front of the victim’s vehicle, entered the front passenger, with Shiand in the driver’s seat and Shaniya in the backseat.

However Sample claims he got into his vehicle, left the area and never saw the victims again.

Source: WBAL-TV 11

