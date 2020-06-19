CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

The Black AF Juneteenth Playlist [LISTEN]

Juneteenth Celebrated In Cities Across America

Source: Michael A. McCoy / Getty

With the current state of our country, we as blacks could use a celebration right now while we are still on the front lines. Juneteenth is that celebration. June 19th, known as Juneteenth, is the day we celebrate the ending of slavery in the U.S. Even though the Emancipation Proclamation was the executive order that freed slaves Jan 1, 1863, 2 ½ years later the news “finally” reached Texas that General Lee surrendered in the civil war and slavery was abolished. 

This year as we celebrate Juneteenth this year has a whole new meaning. 2020 has shed light that not only we celebrate our emancipation of freedom but we also champion our equality that is long overdue. As many want an invite to the bbq, we have made a selective playlist of who’s music we will play to celebrate our freedom and continuous fight. Here’s the playlist below: 

  1. Lift Every Voice-James Weldon Johnson
  2. Juneteenth Jamboree- Gladys “Fatso” Bentley
  3. Freedom-Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar
  4. DNA-Kendrick Lamar 
  5. Get up, Stand Up-Bob Marley 
  6. Fight the Power-Public Enemy 
  7. Knuck If You Buck-Crime Mob
  8. The Bigger Picture-Lil Baby 
  9. Ain’t No Stoppin Us Now-McFadden and Whitehead 
  10. Higher Ground-Stevie Wonder 
  11. Everything is Going to be Alright-PJ Morton 
  12. Lovely Day-Bill Withers
  13. Mind Blowing Decisions-Heatwave
  14. September-Earth Wind and Fire 
  15. We Are One-Maze Feat. Frankie Beverly 
  16. Love’s In Need-John P. Kee
  17. Melodies From Heaven-Kirk Franklin 
  18. Kings Dead-Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, Future, James Blake
  19. Keys to the City- Nipsey Hussle 
  20. Summertime-Will Smith
  21. Da Butt-E.U.
  22. Before I Let Go-Maze Feat. Frankie Beverly 
  23. Set it Off-Strafe
  24. Wobble- V.I.C.
  25. Swag Surfin-FLY 

 

words by: Kinyana Mccoy

The Black AF Juneteenth Playlist [LISTEN]  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus (Updated June 15th)
NFL: DEC 29 Redskins at Cowboys
45 photos
Videos
Close