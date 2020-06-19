Baltimore police are investigating the deaths of a woman and toddler found shot in southwest Baltimore on Friday.

Remember you can always take WOLB 1010 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

CBS Baltimore has the story:

Police are on the scene of the double shooting in the 200 block of Boswell Street in southwest Baltimore.

The pair were found in a car around 11:58 a.m. The toddler is a little girl.

No other details are confirmed at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Woman & Toddler Found Shot To Death In Southwest Baltimore was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: