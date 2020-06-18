Doc Walker Talks With Doug Williams About His Upcoming Biopic

A movie about the trailblazing Redskins legend Doug Williams is in the works. Williams became the first Black Quarterback to win the Super Bowl in 1988 after taking down the highly touted John Elway and the Denver Broncos.

The Super Bowl 22 MVP joined The Team 980/95.9FM’s The Doc and Galdi Show Tuesday to discuss what having a biopic about his career and journey to the top of NFL means to him.

“At the end of the day it’s not about me, it’s about them, their kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids,” Williams told Doc Walker. “You leave a legacy and it kind of says something about the life you have lived and the things you have overcome to get wherever you are. And they can remember that and it might something that ignites them to keep pushing forward.”

Williams, who currently serves as the Redskins’ Senior VP of Player Development, is no stranger to the big screen as the NFL Network previously depicted Williams in their A Football Life series, which showcases the lives of legendary players, coaches, and executives and presents us with some of their untold stories. Williams ultimately describes these types of experiences as “humbling”.

“I’m humbled from the standpoint knowing that you feel like you had an impact on people’s life and you had to overcome some things to get it done,” said Williams. Usually, that’s what happens to most African-Americans that make it; they had to overcome something.”

There is no word on when the biopic will be released and Williams does not know who will play him in the biopic. However, we do know that famed movie maker Will Packer will produce it.

