Kyrie Irving Reportedly Suggested Players Should Start Their Own League

Former flat-earther Kyrie Irving is leading the charge calling for his fellow players not to go to Orlando. Now there are reports Irving even suggested that players should start their own league.

Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports that Irving said that his Brooklyn Nets squad should not head to Orlando and be a part of the NBA’s “bubble season.” The craft guard reportedly flew out the idea that players should one-up the NBA by starting their own league. In his story, Bondy wrote:

“To be clear on this, Kyrie Irving has proposed to his teammates they should start their own league, and it’s not necessarily in response to the bubble situation.”

The Ringer’s Ryen Russillo further added in a tweet that Irving expressed the idea to his teammates and that Kevin Durant wasn’t too excited about his plan.

Kyrie telling other players they should start their own league is not new. He’s talked to teammates about it this season. Based on what I was told KD was not as enthusiastic. Taped a new Pod on it this morning. Out soon. — Russillo (@ryenarussillo) June 17, 2020

But there is reporting disputing the story that Irving was pushing that idea. Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks stated that Kyrie did not tell his Nets teammates they should start their own league because of the “bubble plan.”

Sources tell me that Kyrie Irving never stated that the Nets should begin their own league in response to the bubble. I'm told that after that report came out, he left the group chat. — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) June 17, 2020

Kyrie’s teammate, Chris Chiozza called the report “cap” and accused reporters of “making sh*t up” in a quote retweet of a Bleacher Report’s article on the matter.

Y’all just making up shit about my guy now… cut the cap y’all really getting annoying https://t.co/Zg2L61vBjF — Chris Chiozza “FLASH” ⚡️ (@Chiozza11) June 17, 2020

This latest development follows Kyrie alongside Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley leading a coalition of players expressing some concern about the league restarting. Irving is one of the many players concerned that the return of the NBA will take away attention from the fight against systemic racism and police brutality. Lakers big man Dwight Howard penned a letter to CNN voicing his support for Irving’s decision.

Speaking with ESPN’s Mike Greenberg as part of the network’s The Return of Sports special Monday, Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard stated that Irving made some valid points on the call.

Kendrick Perkins, on the other hand, not so much. During a recent taping of Get Up, Perkins blasted Irving calling out his leadership and pointing out that he has no plan.

“What is the plan after that? He didn’t have one!” Perkins said. “So once again, that showed his lack of leadership.”

“Kyrie Irving, right now, you are the distraction!” Perkins said. “You’re distracting the whole situation. It’s crazy to me.”

With all of this going on, it still seems the league is poised to restart on July 30. Where do y’all stand? Do you think Kyrie is right? Or do you feel NBA superstars should use their platform to help continue the fight against police brutality and systemic racism? Sound off in the comment section below.

