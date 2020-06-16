At least two dozen nursing homes have been fined by the state of Maryland for failing to provide information on coronavirus cases and deaths in their facilities.

Remember you can always take WOLB 1010 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

According to the Washington Post, 24 Medicare-certified facilities were fined between $250 to $750 in early May for the infractions.

State officials said the facilities failed to “to submit daily reporting information.” The move violated an executive order issued by Gov. Larry Hogan.

Read More: CBS Baltimore

See Also: Coronavirus Hospitalizations Continue To Decline As Cases Exceed 62K In Maryland

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Maryland Nursing Homes Fined For Not Providing Coronavirus Information was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: