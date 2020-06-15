CLOSE
Oluwatoyin ‘Toyin’ Salau, Missing Black Lives Matter Activist, Found Dead

UPDATED: 10:39 a.m. ET —

The family of a missing activist in Florida confirmed the young woman had been found dead, according to a report from the Tallahassee Democrat on Monday morning. Oluwatoyin “Toyin” Salau had been protesting police violence as a Black Lives Matter activist as the nation and world hold demonstrations against racism and police violence.

Salau’s friend told the Democrat about the last time they were together on June 5, the day before she went missing.

“I had a feeling that we were not going to find Toyin alive,” Danaya Hemphill said.

The new report was published as an online petition was demanding justice for Salau.

The petition revealed that Salau “was also battling homelessness.” The petition was urging city and state officials “to do their job, and investigate this crime.”

 

Original story:

 

Social media users powered the name of Oluwatoyin “Toyin” Salau to become a top trending topic Monday morning as thousands of tweets were mourning the life of the young Black Lives Matter activist reportedly found dead in Florida over the weekend. Salau, 19, was last seen in Tallahassee on June 6 before unconfirmed social media reports of her death emerged more than a week later.

The Tallahassee Police Department announced Sunday that it was investigating a double homicide and had made an arrest in the case but neither revealed the identities of the victims nor the suspect.

During “the course of a follow up investigation in a missing person case” on Saturday night, Tallahassee police found “two deceased people,” the Tallahassee Police Department posted on its Facebook page on Sunday. “The deaths are being investigated as homicides and have been turned over to TPD’s Violent Crime Unit.”

People on Twitter quickly pointed to the Facebook post as verification of Salau’s death. It was unclear who the other victim might be.

One Twitter account purportedly belonging to someone helping Salau’s mother tweeted late Sunday night that “Toyin is no longer with us.”

Salau tweeted before her disappearance that she had been sexually assaulted on June 6.

As of Monday morning, a GoFundMe account to help find Salau exceeded its goal of raising $10,000.

Salau’s reported death would be the latest in a recent string of suspicious deaths of young Black people as the nation protests against racism and police violence.

A man identified as Robert Fuller was found on Wednesday hanging from a tree near Palmdale City Hall in California. The 20-year-old had a rope around his neck and was being reported as a suicide, but the hashtag #JusticeForRobertFuller started trending on Twitter as folks suspicious of a coverup called for a deeper investigation into Fuller’s death.

Also last week, two Black trans women were found dead in separate instances. Dominique “Rem’mie” Fells was the first woman found dead when her dismembered body was discovered alongside the Schuylkill River in the Bartman’s Garden area of Philadelphia on June 8. The second trans woman to be killed was Riah Milton. Investigators say she was shot several times during an attempted robbery in Liberty Township, Ohio, on Tuesday.

Those deaths came on the heels of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day. Floyd’s killing sparked nationwide protests over police violence and the racism that has many times been credited for such violence.

This is a developing story that will be updated as additional information becomes available.

UPDATE: 12:36 p.m. EDT, May 12, 2020 -- Though instances of police brutality and police-involved shootings of countless unarmed Black people have gained national attention, Black women victims are sometimes lost in the sea of Black men who are killed. That seemed to be the case for Breonna Taylor, a 24-year-old Black woman who was in her own home when police killed her in Kentucky in March. Police tried to execute a warrant for drugs at Taylor's home -- the wrong home -- when her boyfriend suspected they were burglars and legally fired his gun at the door. Police returned fire and shot them both, Taylor fatally. https://twitter.com/MsPackyetti/status/1260196437784174592?s=20 As it turned out, the police targeted the wrong address and the suspects they were looking for was actually already in custody. There were no drugs at the home. Still, police charged Taylor's boyfriend with attempted murder and have offered little information about the shooting that involved officers who were. not required to wear body cameras. Activist Brittany Packnett put together a short video to underscore the urgency needed for justice in this egregious case of police malfeasance. https://twitter.com/MsPackyetti/status/1260188793530916865?s=20 The last time something as reckless as this happened involving police killing a Black woman came back in October when an officer with the Fort Worth Police Department shot 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson in her own home. An officer responded to her home because a concerned neighbor requested a wellness check. Instead, he shot his gun through her bedroom window and killed her while she and her 8-year-old nephew were playing video games. Bodycam footage showed Jefferson was shot within four seconds of the officer arriving. https://twitter.com/ava/status/1183407222262398977?s=20 Amber Carr, Jefferson’s older sister, said, “She didn’t do anything wrong, but she’s inside of her home, trying to protect her home and my son that’s inside. She’s not a threat. She’s a college graduate.” Carr also added, “You want to see justice, but justice don’t bring my sister back.” That followed last year's shooting death of Pamela Turner, a 45-year-old unarmed grandmother who was battling a mental illness manic episode when an officer tried to arrest suburban Houston her for outstanding warrants that later were shown to have not even existed. It has been proven time and time again that Black people are more likely to be victims of police violence, even when they are unarmed. And just as we become outraged by the deaths of Black men and boys at the hands of police, we must not forget that Black women and girls have also lost their lives in police shootings. #SayHerName is making sure we do more to bring attention to the too many Black women and girls who probably would still be here if their skin color was different. From Pamela Turner to Tyisha Miller to now, Breonna Taylor, below is a list of a growing number of Black women who have been killed by the police over the years.

Oluwatoyin ‘Toyin’ Salau, Missing Black Lives Matter Activist, Found Dead  was originally published on newsone.com

