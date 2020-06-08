Jumpin’ The Broom! Couple Gets Married Amidst Protesters In Philly

It was the wedding that was trending around the world this weekend as a Philadelphia couple decided to join protestors after jumpin’ the broom.

According to Vogue, Kerry Anne and Michael Gordon were supposed to get married on May 26, 2020, but thanks to the coronavirus crisis their dream wedding got downsized to 25 guests, but it was still pretty grand as the couple took the time after saying “I Do,” to celebrate their love with the protestors outside the Logan hotel—and show their support.

“It would be really nice to join a protest,” Kerry Anne told Vogue, recalling when the hotel called her to tell her that their hotel was on the protest route. “We’re watching the movement; we’re feeling the movement. We hadn’t had the chance.”

Kerry Anne, who is an ob/gyn, told Vogue that after working a 12-hour shift, she had to hop into Sew Pretty Bridal Studio, to find a new dress because her original one was overseas. She ended up choosing an off-the-shoulder white dress by Sophia Tolli and Aminah Abdul Jillil heel, while her groom rocked a Michael Kors tuxedo and Kenneth Cole shoes.

Just stunning!

Hearing the protesters outside while getting dressed, Kerry Anne felt inspired.

“We could hear the sounds in the air. We could hear the sounds of the helicopters above us. You could almost feel the energy around you, and in addition to that, we’re about to get married,” the Jamaica-native told Vogue.

“While I was getting ready in the hotel, and I’m reading over vows that I wrote five months ago, at that moment I was just so overwhelmed with emotion. We already had a lot built up inside because of the [protests over the past week]. So seeing that we were embarking on this together, and everything we’ve been through, and that now we’re on the forefront of America fighting for justice and trying to push for positivity and change, I’m not only proud as a Black woman and Black professional, I’m so proud of him to represent who we are as a people.”

While there was initial confusion among people on social media how this incident came about, Kerry and Michael had always planned to meet and share their first looks in their wedding garb on the hotel corner. It was when Kerry was waiting for him, did the protestors gather around her and chant. It was then did wedding photographer Linda McQueen capture some of these iconic images.

For Michael, that moment was magic.

“All of a sudden I started hearing the crowd around the corner, and I [realized] it was all for Kerry. I come running around the corner and I see Kerry standing with a circle of people around her just cheering, and she’s literally standing there looking like a Black princess. That’s all I see. These peaceful protestors, positive energy, cheering, yelling, people with their phones out taking pictures and videos,” he recalled.

“And Kerry’s just standing there looking beautiful as can be. And I walked up to her and took her hand, and she was shaking. The energy and passion and moment, everything that was going on, was just blowing through her. It was the most empowering thing to be there at that moment,” he says.

For the couple that met in a Philadelphia gym, to be able to share their love with their family, friends and the world has shown that Black love is a radical act.

“The narrative of love, of Black love, doesn’t always get put out there. But that’s what [the movement] is about, that’s what we’re looking for. Black love is a beautiful thing. Black love exists. Black love is powerful,” Michael stressed.

Congrats to the beautiful and happy couple!

See more pictures of Kerry Anne Gordan’s wedding day over at Vogue.com.

