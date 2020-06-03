According to The Associated Press, has won the District of Columbia primary. He received 78% of the votes in D.C. and Elizabeth Warren with 12%. With all of the injustice happening not only in our city but in our entire country, there was no hiding from the emphasis on voting.

Here are the results by Ward in The District provided by WTOP

Overall

Robert White (D) — 97.15%

Marya Pickering (R) — 91.25%

Ward 2

Jack Evans — 3.78%

Patrick Kennedy — 26.39%

Kishan Putta — 9.79%

Jordan Grossman — 20.13%

Daniel Hernandez — 1.26%

Brooke Pinto — 27.71%

Ellen Zhang — 4.07%

John Fanning — 6.78%

Other — 0.09%

Katherine Venice (R) — 86.36%

Other — 13.64%

Chair of D.C. Republican committee — Robert A. Sinners — 100%

Ward 4

Brandon Todd* — 43.62%

Janeese Lewis George — 54.14%

Marlena D. Edwards — 2.12%

Other — 0.12%

Ward 6

Chair of D.C. Republican Committee — Travis Korson — 100%

Ward 7

Kelvin Brown — 17.78%

Anthony Lorenzo Green — 11.74%

Rebecca J. Morris — 1.44%

Veda Rasheed — 22.72%

Vincent C. Gray* — 45.69%

James Leroy Jennings — 0.3%

Other — 0.33%

Chair of D.C. Republican committee — Milton Hardy — 100%

Ward 8

Stuart Anderson — 4.88%

Mike Austin — 26.18%

Trayon White* — 58.87%

Yaida Ford — 7.63%

Other — 2.43%

Nate Derenge (R) — 63.33%

Other — 36.67%

Chair of the D.C. Republican committee — Mindi Walker — 100%

See all the District of Columbia results from this year’s 2020 Primary Election here: Live: District of Columbia State Primary Election Results 2020

RELATED: Watch President Obama’s Town Hall On Police Violence Here

RELATED: George Floyd’s Killer Cop Has Murder Charge Upgraded As Other Officers Face More Charges

RELATED: We Are One: More Than Just A Hashtag Townhall Thursday, June 4th 8pm

Results In The D.C. Primary Election Here was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: